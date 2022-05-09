UrduPoint.com

Water Level At Kotri Barrage Continues To Remain Very Low

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain very low

The water level at Kotri Barrage in Jamshoro continues to remain very low with the last engineering structure on the Indus river before Arabian sea receiving only 4,845 cusecs on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ):The water level at Kotri Barrage in Jamshoro continues to remain very low with the last engineering structure on the Indus river before Arabian sea receiving only 4,845 cusecs on Monday.

According to an irrigation official, some 1,355 cusecs of that water was supplied to Karachi through the K B Feeder canal.

The barrage released 1,170 cusecs in Old Phuleli, 1,400 cusecs in New Phuleli and 780 cusecs in Akram canals, he informed.

He said that only a meagre 200 cusecs was being discharged in the downstream of Kotri barrage keeping in view the requirement of Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

