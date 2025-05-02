Water rates notifies for Khairpur district

Water rates for the Rabi season 2024-25 have been notified for Khairpur district by the Sindh Irrigation Department on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Water rates for the Rabi season 2024-25 have been notified for Khairpur district by the Sindh Irrigation Department on Friday.

The rates per acre for wheat and barley are Rs. 106.60 Abiana, plus local cess, drainage rate, and land tax. For gram and chili, the rate is Rs. 150.

66 Abiana, plus local cess, drainage rate, and land tax.

Vegetables will be charged Rs. 284.28 Abiana, plus local cess, drainage rate, and land tax. Land tax won't apply to irrigated areas up to 16 acres and unirrigated areas up to 32 acres. Landowners are advised to collect detailed bills and obtain receipts after paying government dues.