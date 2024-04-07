Open Menu

Wave Of Inflation In Peshawar Is Uncontrollable

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Wave of inflation in Peshawar is uncontrollable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The wave of inflation in Peshawar is uncontrollable as the prices of vegetables and fruits are increasing day by day despite efforts being made by the district administration to make constant raids to control the price hike.

The price of Onion jumped to Rs 250 from Rs. 200 official rates while Tomato Rs 180, Garlic Rs 650 and Ginger Rs 620 per kg were sold. The price of Potatoes Rs. 110, Kachalu 240, Green pepper 160, Capsicum 140, Eggplant 120, Cauliflower 90, and Okra 360 are sold per kg.

The prices of the fruits also saw a clear increase and the price of Apple Rs. 350, Pomegranate Rs. 580, Malta Rs. 360, Stoberry Rs. 280, Amardo Rs. 300 are being sold per kg while banana 200 rupees per dozen is being sold.

The price of live chicken will increase by Rs. 50 per kg, the price will reach Rs. 490 well before Eid-ul-Fitr and the price of eggs is Rs. 340 per dozen which reach beyond the purchasing power of the common people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price Malta Apple From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

12 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

12 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

13 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

13 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

13 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

13 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

13 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan