PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The wave of inflation in Peshawar is uncontrollable as the prices of vegetables and fruits are increasing day by day despite efforts being made by the district administration to make constant raids to control the price hike.

The price of Onion jumped to Rs 250 from Rs. 200 official rates while Tomato Rs 180, Garlic Rs 650 and Ginger Rs 620 per kg were sold. The price of Potatoes Rs. 110, Kachalu 240, Green pepper 160, Capsicum 140, Eggplant 120, Cauliflower 90, and Okra 360 are sold per kg.

The prices of the fruits also saw a clear increase and the price of Apple Rs. 350, Pomegranate Rs. 580, Malta Rs. 360, Stoberry Rs. 280, Amardo Rs. 300 are being sold per kg while banana 200 rupees per dozen is being sold.

The price of live chicken will increase by Rs. 50 per kg, the price will reach Rs. 490 well before Eid-ul-Fitr and the price of eggs is Rs. 340 per dozen which reach beyond the purchasing power of the common people.