WCLA Organizes Photo Walk In Shalimar Bagh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

WCLA organizes photo walk in Shalimar Bagh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Walled City of Lahore Authority organized a photo walk in the Shalimar Bagh here on Saturday.

Over 300 photographers participated in the photo walk and toured different parts of the Shalimar Bagh. The purpose of this photo walk was to bring different parts of the bagh and historical buildings to public view. The renovation work is being carried out by Walled City of Lahore Authority. The photo walk consisted of historical buildings of Shalimar Bagh such as Arz Begi, Fountains, Hammam Shahi, Watch Tower, Queen's Bedroom, Naqar Khana, Bara Dari, Daulat Khana a Khas o Aam , Sawan Bhadon Pavilion and King's khawbgah.

Each of these buildings has its own unique identity in history. At the end of this tour, a wonderful musical performance and drum circle was organized. Over 250 people participated in the drum circle and enjoyed the performance. The participants appreciated the efforts of Walled City of Lahore Authority. Director General Kamran Lashari says that such activities are of significant importance for the promotion of historical buildings and tourism and the Walled City Authority is working day and night to achieve this important goal.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority is planning a photo walk of other historical sites of Lahore in the coming months.

