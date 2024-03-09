WCLA Organizes Photo Walk In Shalimar Bagh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Walled City of Lahore Authority organized a photo walk in the Shalimar Bagh here on Saturday.
Over 300 photographers participated in the photo walk and toured different parts of the Shalimar Bagh. The purpose of this photo walk was to bring different parts of the bagh and historical buildings to public view. The renovation work is being carried out by Walled City of Lahore Authority. The photo walk consisted of historical buildings of Shalimar Bagh such as Arz Begi, Fountains, Hammam Shahi, Watch Tower, Queen's Bedroom, Naqar Khana, Bara Dari, Daulat Khana a Khas o Aam , Sawan Bhadon Pavilion and King's khawbgah.
Each of these buildings has its own unique identity in history. At the end of this tour, a wonderful musical performance and drum circle was organized. Over 250 people participated in the drum circle and enjoyed the performance. The participants appreciated the efforts of Walled City of Lahore Authority. Director General Kamran Lashari says that such activities are of significant importance for the promotion of historical buildings and tourism and the Walled City Authority is working day and night to achieve this important goal.
The Walled City of Lahore Authority is planning a photo walk of other historical sites of Lahore in the coming months.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex KP minister congratulates Asif Zardari for his election to Office President7 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate treatment of brain-tumor patient7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates office-bearers of NPC7 minutes ago
-
CM orders precautionary measures for rains7 minutes ago
-
Iranian Envoy felicitates Zardari on his election to Office of President17 minutes ago
-
Govt. urged to take pragmatic steps for promotion gems sector17 minutes ago
-
Ration bags being dsitributed under Nigehban Ramazan Package17 minutes ago
-
Freedom from India dream of every Kashmiri: APHC17 minutes ago
-
Business of dates gains momentum across Sindh17 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers greet Bilawal on winning Presidential election17 minutes ago
-
Interactive session held on low birth weight, maternal adolescent anemia27 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari gets 151 votes, Mehmood Achakzai 9 in presidential polls in Sindh assembly27 minutes ago