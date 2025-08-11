Open Menu

NDMA Working Round-the-clock To Handle Disasters: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:36 PM

NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) operates round-the-clock to deal with disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) operates round-the-clock to deal with disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

Responding to a calling attention notice about the lack of earthquake awareness campaigns and preparedness drills, particularly in Karachi, he said the NDMA carries out regular risk assessments and technical evaluations to address natural calamities. It also works closely with national and international partners to raise public awareness.

He said special efforts are made to alert provincial authorities and local communities in high-risk areas so that timely preventive measures can be taken. Referring to recent floods, which caused significant losses in past years, he said early warnings and hazard assessments had helped save lives and reduce damage.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry explained that the NDMA’s main role is coordination and situation analysis, while disaster management operations start at the district level, move to the provincial level, and finally to the national level. Without advance alerts and preparedness measures, he said, losses from recent floods could have been much higher.

He said the NDMA, established under the 2010 NDMA Act, works at the national level while coordinating with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and district-level bodies.

The authority uses both global and national monitoring systems for weather and seismic activity, including dedicated earthquake monitoring portals, to provide real-time data, hazard analysis, and early warnings.

Public awareness campaigns and technical assessments, he said, are carried out regularly to anticipate and reduce potential risks.

Recent Stories

Balochistan to become center of economic, commerci ..

Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..

1 minute ago
 NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: ..

NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told

1 minute ago
 Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired pat ..

Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Stude ..

UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..

23 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment ..

DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secret ..

Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary

1 minute ago
Humid weather persists in Lahore

Humid weather persists in Lahore

1 minute ago
 KP government launches revolutionary scheme for se ..

KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid interns ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of S ..

Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Div ..

9 minutes ago
 Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Ho ..

Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital projects essential for ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Mino ..

Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution

10 minutes ago
 Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, ris ..

Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, rise in World Squash rankings

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan