NDMA Working Round-the-clock To Handle Disasters: NA Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:36 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) operates round-the-clock to deal with disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) operates round-the-clock to deal with disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and other emergencies.
Responding to a calling attention notice about the lack of earthquake awareness campaigns and preparedness drills, particularly in Karachi, he said the NDMA carries out regular risk assessments and technical evaluations to address natural calamities. It also works closely with national and international partners to raise public awareness.
He said special efforts are made to alert provincial authorities and local communities in high-risk areas so that timely preventive measures can be taken. Referring to recent floods, which caused significant losses in past years, he said early warnings and hazard assessments had helped save lives and reduce damage.
Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry explained that the NDMA’s main role is coordination and situation analysis, while disaster management operations start at the district level, move to the provincial level, and finally to the national level. Without advance alerts and preparedness measures, he said, losses from recent floods could have been much higher.
He said the NDMA, established under the 2010 NDMA Act, works at the national level while coordinating with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and district-level bodies.
The authority uses both global and national monitoring systems for weather and seismic activity, including dedicated earthquake monitoring portals, to provide real-time data, hazard analysis, and early warnings.
Public awareness campaigns and technical assessments, he said, are carried out regularly to anticipate and reduce potential risks.
Recent Stories
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary
Humid weather persists in Lahore
KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid interns ..
Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Div ..
Timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital projects essential for ..
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution
Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, rise in World Squash rankings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governor1 minute ago
-
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told1 minute ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary1 minute ago
-
KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid internships9 minutes ago
-
Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution10 minutes ago
-
Ali sisters vow to win more gold for Pakistan, rise in World Squash rankings10 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in Fauji Colony area14 minutes ago
-
Seminar, photo exhibition held as Independence Day celebrations begin at Mazar-e-Quaid14 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress national unity for progress14 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services14 minutes ago