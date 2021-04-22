UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Indigent Stratum Is Govt's Responsibility: CM Buzdar

Thu 22nd April 2021

Ameen Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Council Malik Muhammad Azam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and briefed him about the organisational performance and programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Ameen Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Council Malik Muhammad Azam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and briefed him about the organisational performance and programs.

Talking on this occasion, the CM re-emphasised that the government was committed to resolving problems faced by the people, adding that the welfare of the indigent stratum was a responsibility of the government.

The government had taken several steps to bring the disfranchised segments into the sphere of development, he said, adding the government was committed to providing every possible resource to help the impecunious stratum.

The CM announced that needy segments of the society would be provided opportunities through Ehsaas Programme as the special package had been given to the womenfolk, elderly citizens and differently-abled persons.

Meanwhile, sewing machines would be given to the widows and jobless women to earn their livelihood, he stated. Similarly, the CM said that assistive devices would be given to hearing-impaired persons to live a normal life and wheelchairs would also be provided to the physically challenged persons to move without difficulty.

Along with it, the scope of shelter homes and almonries was being expanded, he declared and regretted that welfare of the poverty-stricken segments was ignored in previous tenures and no government paid any heed to work for the deprived segments of the society.

In fact, such segments were kept ignored in the past, he regretted. On the other hand, the PTI government had worked for the rehabilitation of needy persons, he added.

