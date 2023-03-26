Wheat quota to four flour mills suspended over manipulation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi suspended the wheat quota to four flour mills over manipulation and poor supply of flour.

The district administration took 41 actions against flour mills over public complaints during three months.

DC said that over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on flour mills during raids.

The embezzlement in government flour quota and supply of poor quality flour to citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he concluded.