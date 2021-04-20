Wild bear injured IIOJK Forest dept employee in Tangmarg forests

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 20 (APP):In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a wild bear injured a State forest department employee in Zandpal forest terrain of Tangmarg.

The injured employee has been identified as Mohd Sultan Magray son of Abdul Rahman Magray resident of Panditpora Tangmarg town of IIOJK, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the Line of Control.

The injured was rushed to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg for treatment from where doctors referred him to the hospital in Srinagar because of lack of due facilities of Medicare in the remote town, the report added.