WMC To Get Enforcement Powers For Action Against Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan said that it has been decided to give enforcement powers to waste management companies (WMC) in order to ensure strict action the people involved in creating pollution on roads.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CEO MWMC said that the decision of giving enforcement powers to WMC was under consideration by provincial government. He said that after the enforcement powers the company would be authorized for strict action against the people involved in throwing garbage or building material on roads. He said that the companies would also be empowered to shift catlle pen outside the city areas.

The CEO MWMC added that the violators would not only be imposed fine but their cattle could also be taken into custody and auctioned through the enforcement powers.

He said that the concerned metropolitan corporations having the enforcement powers under the current rules through which the WMC using the exercise of sending copy of notices to the corporations.

Ameer Hassan expressed after receiving the copy of notices, the concerned officials of the metropolitan corporations took no action against the violators which resulted into increase of pollution on roads.

He said that MWMC serving notices to violators for throwing garbage and building material on mourning procession routes.

