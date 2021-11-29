Woman killed by brother-in-law

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed by brother-in-law over domestic issue here in the limits of Phool Nagar police station.

Police said on Monday that 24-year-old Tahira Bibi w/o Muhammad Gulzar had an altercation with brother-in-law Muhammad Akram over a domestic issue.

In a fit of rage,he beat her repeatedly with wooden sticks, killing Tahira on the spot and fled.

The deceased was a mother of one child girl.

Police shifted the body to local hospital and started investigation.