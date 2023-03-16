UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Her Four Children Injured Over Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while her four children sustained injuries over property dispute in a nearby village, in the limits of Sadr police station here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Ali (70), resident of Chak No 215-RB had a dispute with his brother Ashraf over property.

In a fit of grudge, Muhammad Ali attacked Nasira Bibi (40), wife of Ashraf and her four children with a sharp edged weapon in the absence of his brother.

Nasira Bibi, her children- Usman,16, Noman,8, Maryum,12, and Khadija,5 sustained injuries. The victims were being shiftedto hospital when Nasira Bibi succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

