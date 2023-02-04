Woman killed husband over family feud in Hazro

A furious woman fed up with domestic violence shot dead her husband in village Kamalpur Musa in the limits of Rangoo Hazro Police station on Saturday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A furious woman fed up with domestic violence shot dead her husband in village Kamalpur Musa in the limits of Rangoo Hazro Police station on Saturday, police sources said.

According to police sources, the couple which belongs to KP was living in a rented house in the village where an identified person named Abdullah Khan subjected his wife Nazakat Bibi- mother of four, to domestic violence.

On Saturday, when the man trashed her, the woman out of rage took out a pistol and shot her husband and fled away.

Later the Police shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro for an autopsy.