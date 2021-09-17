UrduPoint.com

Women Among Seven Injured In Accident

Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:14 PM

At least seven persons including two women sustained injuries after an over-speeding passenger van collided head on with a mini van near Chak 217/EB, Arif Wala road in Burewala on Friday

According to Rescue 1122 officials, passenger van was on way to Burewaa from Chak 431/EB when its brakes failed all of sudden and it collided with a Suzuki mini van. The collision left seven persons on board the passenger van injured. They included Rehman, Anwar, Qayyum, Farman, Iqbal, Irshad Bibi and Bilqees Bibi. Rescuers said, they shifted the injured to THQ hospital Burewala after first aid.

