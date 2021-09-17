Women among seven injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :At least seven persons including two women sustained injuries after an over-speeding passenger van collided head on with a mini van near Chak 217/EB, Arif Wala road in Burewala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, passenger van was on way to Burewaa from Chak 431/EB when its brakes failed all of sudden and it collided with a Suzuki mini van. The collision left seven persons on board the passenger van injured. They included Rehman, Anwar, Qayyum, Farman, Iqbal, Irshad Bibi and Bilqees Bibi. Rescuers said, they shifted the injured to THQ hospital Burewala after first aid.