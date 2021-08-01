Women MPAs condemned ongoing atrocities, persecution in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Women parliamentarians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have condemned ongoing genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded of the world community to pressurize India to stop ongoing human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Brutalities of India in IIOJK and its annexation are blatant violations of United Nations resolutions and an attempt of Indian government to disrupt peace in the region, said Ayesha Bano of PTI while talking to APP.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also raised this issue at all international forums while people of IIOJK had also expressed their anger and disgust at this decision and added that hapless people of Kashmir were facing a complete lockdown including communications blackout from the August 5,2019.

Our government fully supports the struggle of Kashmiri people and would extend all kinds of moral, political and diplomatic support to them till they get freedom from the Indian yoke, she said.

Woman legislator of JUI-F, Rehana Ismail said Kashmir had become the land of war after India violated international human rights laws and UN Security Council resolutions on August 5,2019 and scrapped special status granted under Article 370 of Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

She said independent media was not being given access to report brutalities from IIOJK which was against norms of humanity and clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, adding, the policy of India in occupied valley was condemnable and unacceptable.

Talking about August 5, PPP woman legislator Nigat Orakzai said the atrocities of Indian forces against innocents of IIOJK has made lives of Kashmiris more miserable and exposed true face of Indian government.

She said the brutalities being committed in IIOJK have exposed real face of Indian government. She lamented that instead of implementing resolutions passed by United Nation (UN) to conduct a plebiscite in occupied valley, the Indian government has abolished the status of IIOJK.

Assuring support to Kashmiris in their struggle, she also urged Muslim countries as well as world organizations to pressurize India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.