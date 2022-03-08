Women workers rally: Women termed as symbol of resistance

Despite all oppression, woman is rising as a symbol of resistance as she is not only fighting for her own freedom but also for economic and political freedom of the oppressed classes of society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Despite all oppression, woman is rising as a symbol of resistance as she is not only fighting for her own freedom but also for economic and political freedom of the oppressed classes of society.

It is the prime objective of the women's movement to uproot every anti-women law and tradition.

These views were expressed by women worker leaders addressing a rally arranged here by Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) on the occasion of international women's day on Tuesday.

A large number of working women, female students and social activists attended the rally led by HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan.

Carrying flags, poster and banners, they chanted the slogan of "Peace, Bread and Equality".

The rally started from the Fuwara Chowk and ended at the Arts Council. Later, women workers presented their cultural show in the Arts Council.

Addressing the rally, HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan said violence against women has raised to an alarming level.

She said as per an estimate more than 70 percent of women face domestic violence.

Zehra Khan said in educational institutions, the incidents of harassment and violence against female students and women employees have grew sharply.

Nuzhat Shireen from Sindh Commission on Status of Women said in this region the women are the most affected section of society due to wars and terrorism.

Saeeda Khatoon of Ali Entereprise Factory Fire Affecttees Association, Saira Feroz of United Home Based Garment Workers Union, Kami Sid, Transgender Activist also spoke on the occasion.

The worker women rally and their cultural program demanded: Equal wages for equal work, rise in wages, ending gender-based disparity in wages, all workers including the home-based workers should be registered with social security and pension institutions, pre and post maternity leaves should be increased, women workers during child birth may be given fully paid leaves as per law, women workers should be protected against workplace harassment and as per law vigilance committees against harassment should be formed in all institutions, at workplaces where women workers are in majority, child care centers must be established, there should be maximum eight hours a day work, all discriminatory laws against women should be abolished, demolition of old settlements and labour colonies in the name of development should be stopped and violence against women, children and transgender should be declared a crime.

At the end of the program, top three winners of the painting competition were given prizesOn the occasion, Shakeela Khan and Jameela Latif (Home based bangle workers union), Sajida Kausar and Kausar Nisa (HBWWF, Sanghar), Nasir Mansoor (NTUF), Nasra Parveen (all Sindh lady health workers employees union), Elsa Qazi (student activist), Sabhagi Bheel (Sindh agriculture general workers union), Momal Nasir (Doctor), Asghar Dashti (teacher), Karamat Ali (National Labor Councl), Aqib Hussain and Zainab Nasir (Alternate youth group), Qazi Khizer (HRCP), Saeed Baloch (Pakistan fisher forum), Hani Baloch (Writer), Sajjad Zaheer (Anjuman tarrakki pasand mussannafeen) and Usman Baloch (Trade Union) also spoke.