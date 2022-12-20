UrduPoint.com

Women's Due Empowerment To Peacefully Counter Conflicts Stressed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Women's due empowerment to peacefully counter conflicts stressed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 20 (APP) ::Women's participation at both micro and macro levels empowers them to develop the ability and the competence to counter conflicts peacefully.

"Without a vocal approach and constructive intervention, it is difficult for aspirational women to act as leaders and change-makers," said National Defence University (NDU)'s Professor Dr Shaheen Akhtar here on Tuesday.

She was leading a day-long capacity-building training workshop, hosted by AJK-based world fame Kashmiri think tank, NGO, and Center for Peace, Development, and Reforms (CPDR).

The grand event was attended by 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmiri ladies. Dr. Akhtar emphasized the necessity of structural reforms and policies in advancing women's participation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's socioeconomic life.

Dr. Shaheen was of the view that the impact of the Kashmir conflict circumscribed women's majority in drafting and execution of the strategic plans embodying the policy-making and hampers their functioning in numerous other core spaces.

"It is vital to recognize the contribution and efforts of women in the peace-making process for meaningful results as they constitute 49% of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Population", she emphasized.

Dr. Akhtar also specified that the very existence of empowered women demands the termination of conventional patriarchal practices for befitting governance. Their representation requires acceptability and substantial validity for participation and ratified output.

Addressing the ceremony, the President of CPDR, Zulfiqar Abbasi, stated that CPDR seeks to advance gender-sensitive and inclusive policies to assist social and economic reform in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Abbasi, no nation has ever advanced economically or socially without empowering its women; putting women behind will keep the nation behind.

Ershad Mahmud, Executive Director of CPDR, while addressing the event, said "women's involvement and participation may be ensured through educating and empowering them at various levels. He claimed that although the empowerment of women is currently receiving some attention from the authorities in AJK, more thorough research is still required to fully comprehend the reality of women's access to healthcare, jobs, and education".

While discussing the creation of institutional framework, Asma Ali Shan challenged the traditional dynamics of the society that generally overlooked the perspective of gender. Asma Ali observed, "Such a worldview increases the sorrow and desperation among the abandoned people."Irtaza Muhmmad, a Programme Officer at CPDR, while speaking on this occasion, underlined that Kashmiri women were gradually advancing in every aspect of life. 31 women ran for office in the most recent local government elections, and some of them won against fierce competition, shocking political watchers worldwide.

Related Topics

World Education Jammu Tank Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Women Event From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

48 minutes ago
 PM directs authorities concerned not to burden ele ..

PM directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.