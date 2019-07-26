UrduPoint.com
Work On Naulong Dam Likely To Start During FY-2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Construction of Naulong dam is likely to start during the current fiscal year 2019-19 but subject to its approval of 2nd revised PC-1 amounting to Rs 28.465 billion by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Construction of Naulong dam is likely to start during the current fiscal year 2019-19 but subject to its approval of 2nd revised PC-1 amounting to Rs 28.465 billion by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official sources told APP here that the revised PC-1 of the project had already been submitted to the Planning Commission for its approval on February 26, 2019.

As per the 2nd revised PC-1, the project is based on 80 per cent funding by Asian Development Bank while 20 per cent by the government of Pakistan.

WAPDA carried out three times bidding process for the project in year 2010,2013 and 2015, however the same were annulled mainly due to financial constraints, high bid price and ADB requirement for procurement of project works afresh, they said.

The sources said WAPDA proposed allocation of Rs 3 billion for the project under the PSDP-2019-20 but an amount of Rs 800 million was allocated for it.

The sources said that ADB had already placed funding for the project in its plan for the year 2020-21.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naulong dam will be constructed at Mula River (District Jhal Magsi) with gross storage of 242,163 acre feet of water.

The command areas of the dam would be 47,000 acres and it will also generate 4.4 MW electricity. WAPDA had already completed its feasibility and detailed design.

