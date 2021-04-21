UrduPoint.com
'World Creativity & Innovation Day' Marked Digitally

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:40 PM

'World Creativity & Innovation Day' marked digitally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The World Creativity and Innovation Day was marked across the globe including Pakistan digitally on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic through highlighting the need to use the creativity and innovation for resolving the issues being faced by the people.

Different public and private organizations arranged virtual activities including various competitions, exhibitions, discussion programmes to emphasize on the importance of this day.

The United Nations (UN) designated 21 April as World Creativity and Innovation Day to raise the awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development.

According to the UN, the creativity and innovation can be interpreted in terms of using artistic expression for problem-solving in the context of economic, social and sustainable development.

The creative economy which includes audiovisual products, design, new media, performing arts, publishing and visual arts is a highly transformative sector of the world economy in terms of income generation, job creation and export earnings.

Culture is an essential component of sustainable development and represents a source of identity, innovation and creativity for the individual and community.

At the same time, creativity and culture have a significant non-monetary value that contributes to inclusive social development, to dialogue and understanding between peoples.

This day acknowledges the importance of innovation which is essential for harnessing the economic potential of nations. Innovation, creativity and mass entrepreneurship can provide new momentum for economic growth and job creation.

It can expand opportunities for everyone, including women and youth and can provide solutions to some of the most pressing problems such as poverty eradication and elimination of hunger.

World Creativity and Innovation Day is a global UN day celebrated on April 21 to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with respect to advancing the United Nations sustainable development goals, also known as the "global goals".

