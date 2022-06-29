World Drug Report underlines need to expand drug treatment services: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shazain Bugti on Wednesday said the United National United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) World Drug Report 2022 highlighted the need to expand drug treatment services to achieve a drug free society for all.

He was addressing the Report launch as chief guest held here under the auspices of UNODC which highlighted the trends on cannabis, environmental impacts of illicit drugs and its use among women and youth.

Bugti said it was unfortunate that the tendency of drugs amongst youth was pacing up and required firm attention of the stakeholders to purge the young generation from its menace. "I thank UNODC for holding this event. Each year this day reminds us to express resolve a drug free status not for our country but for the entire world," the minister said.

He commended the role of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) as it conducted operations all over the country in tackling the menace of drugs. "I urge all stakeholders to remain steadfast to create a drug free nation. I call upon the international community to put an end in demand and supply of drug," he said.

The report highlighted the early indications and effects of cannabis legalization, continued growth in drug production and trafficking, key drug trends broken down by region, conflict zones as magnets for synthetic drug production, the environmental impacts of drug markets, ongoing gender treatment gap and disparities in drug use and treatment etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary Humaira Ahmed thanked the UNODC for taking lead in organizing events in commemoration of the World Drug Day and the launch of the World Drug Report 2022.

"In this report of UNODC has mapped out the regional and global situation pertaining to drug production, transportation and usage of illicit drugs. It has been highlighted in this report that around 90 % of heroin is produced in one of our neighboring countries," she said.

She said as per this report, there were three different routes for transportation of these illicit drugs. "For Pakistan it has been elaborated that the extent of seizures has doubled during 2019-2021. This reflects positively on the effective command and control system put in place by the ministry and its force which is spread all over the country.

We reckon it as a substantive improvement in this very difficult area where the stakes are extremely high, finances with people on other side of the fence are innumerable and resources are unparalleled." She said cannabis remained the world's most used drug. "An estimated 209 million people used cannabis in 2020, representing 4% of the global population. Cannabis cultivation is reported to be on the increase since 2020. Seizures of cannabis resin increased to a record high in 2020, Young people have a global annual prevalence of cannabis use of 5.8 percent." The secretary said have contributed to 35% drug-use disorders and caused 77% deaths, Cannabis have contributed to 40% drug-use disorders and caused 4% deaths.

"Globally, the report estimates that 11.2 million people worldwide were injecting drugs. Around half of these numbers are living with hepatitis C, 1.4 million were living with HIV, and 1.2 million were living with both. It was also noteworthy that drug prevalence was much higher in men as compared to women.

"Pakistan's National Anti Narcotics Policy was formulated in 2019. We are currently in the process of developing an Action Plan for implementation of this policy. Accordingly, we propose that a comprehensive multi-sectoral, cross border response is need of the hour.

"We must make concert efforts to bring awareness among the youth about the perils of this menace and the first step in this regard will be taken by parents followed by the society in general. On behalf of the Government of Pakistan I want to make this commitment of doing our duty and appreciate the good work done by UNODC as this has provided us with a new benchmark for our future action plans,she said."On the occasion, UNODC Country Representative Jeremy Milsom also read the UNODC Executive Director's Ghada Fathi Waly's message.

The launch was attended by counterparts, senior government officials, international community, representatives of private-sector associations, development partners, Academia, Ambassadors, Diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies.