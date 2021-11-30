UrduPoint.com

World Organizations Commend Role Of Ahsaas Program: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:55 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, on Tuesday said that world organizations had commended the role of Ahsaas program launched by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to help poor families in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, on Tuesday said that world organizations had commended the role of Ahsaas program launched by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to help poor families in the country.

A large number of people had received handsome amount through Ahsaas program, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-N's role for public, he said Maryam Nawaz had been utilizing the public taxpayer money to control some media houses in the past.

He said that Maryam Nawaz was running the media cell on public money. She had also given controversial statements before courts on London flats and media cell, he added.

He said that Sharif family had promoted favoritism and appointed personal family members on important slots.

