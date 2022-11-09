UrduPoint.com

World Science Day For Peace And Development To Be Marked Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 08:36 PM

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked tomorrow

World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked on November 10 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked on November 10 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide.

World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) celebrates the benefits of science worldwide.

World Science Day would help strengthen commitments to attain the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge's goals and to pursue the Science Agenda: Framework for Action's recommendations.

Following the World Conference on Science, UNESCO established the WSDPD through a proclamation at a general conference in 2001. The WSDPD was to be served a reminder of the organization's mandate and commitment to science.

The day was first celebrated on November 10, 2002, and has been held annually on November 10 since then.

Related Topics

Pakistan World November

Recent Stories

Program in connection with Allama Iqbal's birth an ..

Program in connection with Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary held

1 minute ago
 NESPAK to work on aviation sector's mega developme ..

NESPAK to work on aviation sector's mega development projects

1 minute ago
 EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenho ..

EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenhouse Gas Emissions

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Reko diq Agr ..

2 minutes ago
 Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqb ..

Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqbal Day

4 minutes ago
 Iqbal's vision remains guiding light for our prese ..

Iqbal's vision remains guiding light for our present, future generation: CS

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.