World Teachers Day 2024 On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 10:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) World Teachers' Day will be observed on Saturday (October 05) across the globe including Pakistan with focus on the theme "Valuing teacher voices: Towards a new social contract for education."
This year's celebrations will emphasize the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the future of education and the urgent need to incorporate their perspectives into educational policy and decision-making processes.
The day is celebrated every year on October 5 to pay tribute and highlight the importance of teachers in a society.
Events will be held to mark the day.
Considered as a spiritual father a teacher plays an important part in nourishing a child’s brain.
Where parents are responsible for the upbringing of children, teachers play a vital role in helping them use their knowledge and imply them to become valuable citizens of the society.
An educationist, Prof Tahir Iqbal while talking to APP said that “secret to progress of any country lies in the quality of education whereas teachers play a dynamic role in producing quality students that guarantee a bright future.”
He said that the Teacher is the most important person in the educational domain and deserves appreciation on this Teachers’ Day.
