Writers are born, not made; says Nasir Adeeb

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pride of Performance scriptwriter, Nasir Adeeb said that writers were born not made as he had not written anything himself rather it was all from Heaven." From Wehshi Jatt to The Legend of Maula Jatt, I have not written anything. It is all from Heaven. I sit for scriptwriting with a blank paper and pen. Nature helps me and I start writing," Nasir Adeeb said while addressing a ceremony held in his honour by Bazm-e-Ahbab here yesterday evening.

He claimed that he had authored 414 films for Lollywood till recently released The Legend of Maula Jatt which is an unasserted world record. Muhammad Nawaz, popularly known as Nasir Adeeeb, narrated about ups and downs of his life and the struggle he made to shot to fame in showbiz industry which was his sole dream." Celebrated Film Director Agha Hassan Askari gave me a chance as a scriptwriter in 1979 and his Wehshi Jatt turned out to be my first classic film followed by Younus Malik's Maula Jatt, a mass market blockbuster," he recalled." I always voiced for the depressed strata of society who found relief when the protagonist beat a feudal lord in the film", famed writer opined and added that he was born to impress generations.

When I signed The Legend of Maula Jatt as a writer, many friends advised me not to author its script and feared that I might lose popularity which I gained after writing the original Maula Jatt. I gathered the strength and started authoring it in 2016", he disclosed. Regarding his family background, he informed that it was unschooled but he qualified two masters form Punjab University adding that he always wrote for commoners. Mr Adeeb, who chiefly worked for Punjabi films in Lollywood, stated that he had written an eight hundred pages book and announced that he would visit Multan once again for its unveiling. About his favourite film stars, he noted that legendary Sultan Rahi was the best actor who had a much down to earth personality. In connection with his popular dialogues, the scriptwriter shared different life incidents which helped him contribute well-known sentences like "Maulay nou Maula na maray tu Maula nahi mar sakda". The audience gave him a standing ovation which brought tears to his eyes before and after the address. Stage Directors Zawar Baloch, Yousuf Kamran, Broadcaster, Asif Khatran, Mirza Yasin Baig, Navid Shah, actor Qaswar Haideri and others also spoke about the life and writing style of Nasir Adeeb.