Yar Muhammad Niazi Appointed As CM's Focal Person For Social Media
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has appointed Yar Muhammad Niazi as the focal person to the Chief Minister on social media.
According to official notification he will look after affairs of social media of the chief minister.
