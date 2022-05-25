Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said Pakistan strongly condemned life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on fabricated charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said Pakistan strongly condemned life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on fabricated charges.

The ISPR DG in a tweet, said such oppressive tactics could not dampen the spirit of people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation.

He wrote, "We stand with them in quest for self-determination as per UNSCRs (United Nations Security Council Resolutions)".