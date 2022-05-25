UrduPoint.com

Yasin Malik's Imprisonment Can't Dampen Kashmiri Spirit For Freedom: DG ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Yasin Malik's imprisonment can't dampen Kashmiri spirit for freedom: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said Pakistan strongly condemned life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on fabricated charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said Pakistan strongly condemned life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on fabricated charges.

The ISPR DG in a tweet, said such oppressive tactics could not dampen the spirit of people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation.

He wrote, "We stand with them in quest for self-determination as per UNSCRs (United Nations Security Council Resolutions)".

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations ISPR

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 137867 cusecs water

IRSA releases 137867 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports fourth wild polio case

Pakistan reports fourth wild polio case

3 minutes ago
 SMBR directs expediting work on Dassu HPP, Kohista ..

SMBR directs expediting work on Dassu HPP, Kohistan

3 minutes ago
 Sindh's minister calls for construction of mini on ..

Sindh's minister calls for construction of mini on-grid solar power stations

3 minutes ago
 US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Oil Pro ..

US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Oil Production, Biden Trip to Region ..

3 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against encroachers of g ..

Strict action to be taken against encroachers of govt's lands: Sindh Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.