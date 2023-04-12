Close
Youm-e-Ali Commemorated In Karachi With Due Reverence

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

As elsewhere, the Youm-e-Ali was commemorated in Karachi on Wednesday the Ramazan 21st, with due fervour and reverence to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S)

The main procession in the metropolis was taken out amid tight security from the Nishter Part after a Majlis.

Participants of the main procession of the day offered Namaz-e-Zohrain in front of Imambargah Ali Raza on the M.A.Jinnah Road.

After passing through its traditional route; the procession culminated peacefully at Husanian Iranian Kharadar here.

Foolproof security arrangements were made on the occasion by the law enforcement agencies (LEA).

Out of 7000 security personnel, the Karachi police had deployed 4096 police officers and personnel for the purpose across the city. mobile services were also suspended in different areas of the city in view of security.

At least eight armored personnel carriers (APCs), 54 motorcycle squads, over 100 women police personnel and bomb disposal squads were deployed on the procession routes.

The officials of the law enforcement agencies also reviewed the security arrangements on the route of the main procession at Numaish, and M.A. Jinnah Road to Kharadar.

The drone camera coverage of processions in Karachi was also banned.

The shops situated on the route of the procession were sealed while streets, lanes and roads lead to route of main procession were also blocked with containers to stop unwanted entry.

The local administration of DMC South had made adequate arrangements for cleanliness along the route of the main procession of the Youm-e-Ali (A.S). Similar arrangements were also undertaken for Imambarghas and Majalis in other areas.

The DMC Karachi South had established a control room at its head office for monitoring and redressal of any complaints related to municipal services.

Sindh Solid Waste Management board under the supervision of Executive Director of Operation Tariq Nizamani performed cleaning of the sides of the mosques and imambargahs and the main procession route.

Additional sanitary staff was also deployed along with the procession route to carry out cleaning work. A complaint camp was set up near Radio Pakistan center in South District, where 10 garbage-picking rickshaws and staff facilitated the mourners.

Green Line bus service in Karachi was allowed to operate from Abdullah Chowk Surjani Town to Patel Para Station due to Youm-e- Ali (A.S) procession.

