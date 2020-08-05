UrduPoint.com
'Youm-e-Istehsal' Rally Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:35 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The district administration here on Wednesday organised a rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

The rally led by Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood was started from main gate of the university and concluded at district court chowk. The siren was sounded before the start of rally while one minute silence was also observed.

A large number of people from different walks of life including DC Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Faisal Gulzar, politician and administrative officers participated in the rally.

The participants holding placards and banners were chanting slogans against illegal occupation of India and brutalities by Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people.

She said that India had been violating the UN resolutions on Kashmir for the last 73 years, thus depriving Kashmiri people of their due rights.

DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer sheikh said that Kashmiris would not back down an inch from their demand of self-determination, adding that Kashmir issue had now turned from a tragedy into a humanitarian crisis and India would have to accountfor every injustice.

PTI MPA Faisal Farooq Chema also spoke on the occasion.

