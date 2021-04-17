Young Man Dies Of Electrocution In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:51 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death, in the limits of Sadr police station here on Saturday.
According to police, Shakeel Ahmed (35) was tying a cable wire on an electric pole in Babar Town area when he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
Police were investigating.