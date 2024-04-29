Open Menu

Young Man Found Dead A Day After Killing Teenage Girl, DPO Seeks Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police found body of a man Monday morning, a day after he allegedly shot at and killed a teenaged girl in a village in Kabirwala, police said.

Taking notice of the twist in the yesterday’s murder case, DPO Khanewal Rana Omar Farooq ordered police to rush crime scene unit and forensic teams to the spot where the body was found.

According to FIR registered last Sunday, Shahnaz Mai r/o Rehan Pur village told police that his teenage daughter Sumaira Bibi (19), accompanying her cousin Neelam Rubab, were returning home from job when accused Muhammad Imran alias Maan, accompanying an accomplice, stopped her and shot at her with a pistol causing injury on her neck.

His friend Mujahid also fired a bullet that hit her in the back while she was falling due to first bullet injury.

The accused then escaped. She said, the accused Imran used to stalk her daughter and she had conveyed the complaint to his family and had also asked him personally not to tease her daughter.

The injured girl was rushed to THQ hospital Kabirwala where doctors referred her to Nishtar Hospital Multan but she died on the way. Police had registered the case and were busy in searching for the accused when it came to know about the body of accused Imran lying at a place that was some distance from the crime scene where the girl was allegedly attacked.

It was unclear whether the accused committed suicide or was killed by someone. A pistol was found near his body.

Police spokesman said, they were continuing investigations taking every minute detail into account to reach facts of the case.

