Youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Sunday that wife of Falak Sher (45), resident of Chak No.367-GB left his house after quarreling with him and went to her parents' house.

He tried his best to bring her back but to no avail.

After being dejected, Falak Sher ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.