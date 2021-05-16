UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Sunday that wife of Falak Sher (45), resident of Chak No.367-GB left his house after quarreling with him and went to her parents' house.

He tried his best to bring her back but to no avail.

After being dejected, Falak Sher ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Wife Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.