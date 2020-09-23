Youth drowned in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth drowned in Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Nawan Lahore police station on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Nawan Lahore police station on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that Arif Ali, 25, resident of chak 276-JB Dandhewal was taking bath in the canal when he slipped and drowned in the water. �Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search for recovering his bodyfrom the canal.