Youth Drowned In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM
A youth drowned in Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Nawan Lahore police station on Wednesday
A police spokesman said that Arif Ali, 25, resident of chak 276-JB Dandhewal was taking bath in the canal when he slipped and drowned in the water. �Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search for recovering his bodyfrom the canal.