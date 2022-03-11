Youth killed after kite string slits throat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed after a chemical coated kite string slit his throat near Ambala Muslim College here on Friday.

Police said that the incident occurred when Muhammad Abbas,25, resident of Jutt chowk along with his brother Muhammad Waqas was traveling to Iqbal colony on motorcycle when a kite string came in the way and slit his jugular vein.

He was shifted to DHQ Teaching hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was handed over to the heirs after legal-medico formalities,while further investigation was underway.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana took notice of the incident and sought report from District Police Officer (DPO),besides directed strict action against the responsible.