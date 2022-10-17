UrduPoint.com

Youth Role Imperative In Elimination Of Drugs: Joint Director ANF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Joint Director Ehsanul Haq on Monday said that educated youth could play imperative role in elimination of drugs as youth were the real force of any country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Joint Director Ehsanul Haq on Monday said that educated youth could play imperative role in elimination of drugs as youth were the real force of any country.

It was a well-known fact that the youth of any country was a great asset. They were indeed the future of the country and represent it at every level.

The national development, prosperity and the elimination of social evils would be possible only under the supervision of talented youth leadership.

Ehsanul Haque expressed these views while talking to the representative organization of Young Journalists Association (YJA) President Muhammad Yousaf Khan at ANF Headquarters here. ANF Public Relations Officer Dr. Noreen Kanwal was also present on this occasion.

Ehsanul Haq was informed about the activities organized by YJA regarding drug prevention. While appreciating, he said that with the cooperation of ANF and YJA, seminars would be held in the future to save young from drug addiction.

Muhammad Yusuf Khan, President of YJA while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the ANF crackdown all over the country against drug trafficking on a daily basis, which was a welcome initiative.

They have said that student organizations also have a positive role to play in eradicating drugs in educational institutions. However, on behalf of the YJA, awareness seminars would be organized in all educational institutions of Rawalpindi Islamabad in collaboration with ANF to eliminate drugs.

