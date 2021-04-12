UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Calls On CEO PIA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

State Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Monday called on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal Arshad Malik here at PIA office

They discussed the possibility of having flights for Dera Ghazi Khan and PIA performance including COVID-19 scenario and aviation constraints, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the PIA.

The CEO PIA assured the State Minister for re-commencing flights to Dera Ghazi Khan, however, the present conditions were not conducive for full fledge flight operations due to lack of infrastructure facilities such as aircraft fueling and condition of runway at Dera Ghazi Khan.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA could only operate limited flights under such conditions.

Zartaj Gul said that with Public Private Partnership and business Community's participation, the infrastructure and facilities at the airport could be improved.

She also suggested for having corporate packages for the Business Community and Chamber of Commerce, Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CEO PIA said that even with travel constraints for Saudi Arabia, PIA will also look into the possibility of having twice a week flights to Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia from Dera Ghazi Khan.

The minister appreciated the efforts being made by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and airline's officials for the betterment of the National Flag Carrier.

