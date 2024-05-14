Ziaul Lanjar directs SSP Sukkur to recover kidnapped child forthwith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar while taking notice of a minor boy kidnapped in Panoaqil Mehran Colony area of the Sindh province directed the SSP Sukkur to recover him immediately.

He has also sought the details of the initial steps taken by SSP Sukkur Police.

The Minister directed the Police to take immediate action regarding the safe recovery of the child.

He said that strict action should be taken against kidnappers in collaboration with other districts of the police range.