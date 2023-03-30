UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Langu Visits PDMA's Headquarters To Review Situation Created Due To Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) headquarters to review the situation that emanated from heavy rains across the province.

On this occasion, the minister was briefed at the Provincial Emergency Center about the recent rains recorded and was also informed about the following damage caused in Zhob, Gwadar and Hub.

On this occasion, DG PDMA Naseer Ahmed Nasir highlighted the overall situation and gave a detailed briefing to Mir Ziaullah on the current and expected situation of all the districts due to the changing weather patterns.

Appreciating the PDMA's timely updates and rescue service, the home minister said that the purpose of PDMA was to be proactive in disaster.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Ramazan ration would be distributed to the flood victims and the deserving people, he said on the occasion.

He also directed the DG PDMA to deliver the ration supplies to the respective districts as soon as possible. Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the work of PDMA had increased due to climate change.

