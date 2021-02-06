UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Longove Visits CMH, Civil Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:37 PM

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove on Saturday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Civil Hospital Trauma Center to inquire after the health of injured people in bomb blasts occurred at the rallies of Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies in Quetta and Sibi.

He also reviewed the medical treatment facilities provided to the injured. Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni and concerned doctors gave a detailed briefing about the treatment facilities for the injured.

The Home Minister met all the blasts victims one by one and inquired about their health and wished them early recovery.

He said the Balochistan government was taking all possible measures to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

"We stood with them in this difficult time", the minister said adding, targeting innocent people through these cowardly act in public places is condemnable.

He said efforts were underway to arrest those elements involved in the incidents and strict action would be taken against them for maintaining peace in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

