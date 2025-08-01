Urvashi Rautela's Jewellery Bag Worth INR7m Stolen At London’s Gatwick Airport
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:59 PM
Actress's team confirms theft, reveals that incident took place at luggage belt area of airport upon her return from the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela faced a major setback during her recent trip to the United Kingdom, as her bag containing jewellery worth approximately INR 7 million (USD 84,000) was stolen from London’s Gatwick Airport.
The Indian media reported that the actress's team confirmed the theft, revealing that the incident took place at the luggage belt area of the airport upon her return from the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament. The bag, which held valuable jewellery, mysteriously disappeared despite being properly tagged and ticketed.
In an official statement, Rautela’s team expressed frustration over the lack of response from airport authorities, stating that no adequate assistance was provided when the matter was reported.
Urvashi Rautela herself condemned the incident, calling it a serious lapse in airport security. “Even with a baggage tag and ticket, my bag vanished from the belt area. This isn’t just about my belongings—it’s a dangerous breach of passenger security,” she said.
She further emphasized that the issue goes beyond personal loss, highlighting the broader implications for the safety and dignity of all travelers.
This is not the first time the actress has encountered such a situation.
Earlier, during the India vs. Pakistan cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rautela also lost her expensive iPhone in another high-profile incident.
