Nimrat Kaur Breaks Silence On Rumours Linking Her To Abhishek Bachchan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2025 | 03:23 PM

Nimrat Kaur breaks silence on rumours linking her to Abhishek Bachchan

Actress says social media is like an amoeba—it can spread anything without any basis

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has finally responded to long-standing rumours linking her to actor Abhishek Bachchan, dismissing them as baseless and calling social media an "amoeba" that spreads anything without reason.

In a recent interview, Nimrat addressed the speculation that began circulating after her appearance alongside Abhishek in the 2022 film Dasvi. Following the film's release, whispers about a possible relationship between the two actors gained momentum—especially amid unconfirmed rumours of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage.

At the time, both Nimrat and Abhishek chose not to respond to the media speculation.

However, speaking at a recent event, Nimrat finally broke her silence.

“Social media is like an amoeba—it can spread anything without any basis,” she said. “I came to Mumbai to build my career, not to waste time on meaningless gossip.”

Expressing disappointment over the false narratives, she added, “I feel sorry for people who waste the precious moments of their lives making such baseless assumptions. I don’t take offense at what strangers say, and social media chatter holds no value for me.”

Nimrat Kaur has previously been linked with cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri and actor Rana Daggubati—rumours she also publicly denied.

