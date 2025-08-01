Actor Maryam Nafees calls showbiz industry 'hypocritical'

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actor expresses disappointment with double standards she has witnessed during her career

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) Pakistani actor Maryam Nafees on Friday termed the showbiz industry as “hypocritical” , expressing her disappointment with the double standards she has witnessed during her career.

The actress made the remarks during her recent appearance on a local tv.

The show featured light-hearted games and engaging conversations including questions from fans.

During the segment, a fan asked Maryam what one thing she would eliminate from the entertainment industry if given the chance.

In response, the actress said, “I would remove hypocrisy. There’s too much of it in this industry—people act nice to your face but speak ill of you behind your back.”

Acknowledging that her statement may not sit well with some, Maryam added, “A lot of people will dislike me for saying this, but it’s the truth.”

Her candid response sparked conversation among viewers, shedding light on the often unseen dynamics of the entertainment world.