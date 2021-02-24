UrduPoint.com
3-day Sports And Cultural Festival At Gabin Jabba To Start On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

3-day Sports and Cultural Festival at Gabin Jabba to start on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The three-day Sports and Cultural Festival is going to kick off in the scenic tourist resort - Gabin Jabba - in Swat valley on February 26.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department and Swat district administration are jointly organizing the spectacular extravaganza.

Besides cultural activities and sports competitions, including snow marathon race, snow cycling, snow judo, tug-of-war and archery, the festival would also showcase handicrafts and food stalls, playland for children and music shows to entertain the tourists and visitors.

Famous singers and artists would also participate in the music shows to be organised during the gala.

FC dance performance, rabab music, Pashto poetry recital sessions, magic and martial art shows and stage dramas are also part of the festival.

The documentary and video promo being filmed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Swat valley and tourist spots elsewhere in the province would also be screened at the festival.

