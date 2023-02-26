UrduPoint.com

40 Teenage Cricketers Invited For Trial Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The junior selection committee has invited 40 cricketers for trial matches to select a squad for Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh in April.

The trial matches and net practice sessions take place at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 3-8 March and the players will assemble at the facility on 2 March.

These 40 players have been selected on the basis of how they fared in the last year and considering the age qualification cut-off date (31 August 2004) for the next year's ICC U19 Men's cricket World Cup.

This tour is part of the Pakistan Cricket board's effort to continue to provide opportunities and platforms to teenage cricketers to prove their mettle and stay in rhythm by playing the game in competitive environment.

The junior selection committee includes Tauseef Ahmed, Shoaib Khan, Arshad Khan and Shahid Nazir, while Haroon Rasheed presided the meeting in which the 40 players were finalised.

List of the players invited Opening batters: Ahmed Hussain, Ali Zoraiz Asif, Azan Awais, Ikramullah Tarin and Shamyl Hussain middle order batters: Arbaz Khan, Hafiz Usman Nadeem, Hamza Nawaz, Haseeb Nazim, Hasnain Nadeem, Noman Ali, Obaid Shahid, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz All-rounders: Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ibtisam and Syed Tayyab Hussain Spinners: Ali Asfand, Bilal Ahmed, Hasan Ali Jnr, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Zubair Jnr, Mohsin Ali, Naveed Ahmed Khan and ZiaullahWicketkeepers: Hasnain Majid, Mohammad Zulkifal and Saad BaigFast bowlers: Abidullah, Aimal Khan, Amir Hassan, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Nabeel, Mohammad Shan, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Sajjad Ali and Saqlain Nawaz.

