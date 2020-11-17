UrduPoint.com
Ace Karachi Kings Players Challenge Each Other To Win A Coveted Title

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:11 PM

Today before the match, three prominent Karachi Kings players took to their social media platforms challenging each other as they vouched for the Surf Excel Daaghon ka Champion title.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) : PSL 2020, marked a special place in the history of the league as all the matches were played in various stadiums of Pakistan, unlike the previous seasons where most of the games were played in UAE. Unfortunately, the tournament was at its peak when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit. Initially, the matches continued without spectators but then globally lockdowns started to take place and international players had to head back home to their respective countries; and for the safety of everyone like every other event around the world the matches were paused.

As Pakistan reopened after the lockdown and as the situation has improved, the leftover matched were resumed that have led to a much awaited final between Lahore Qalanders and Karachi Kings. Even though fans can’t attend the game in person to cheer their team on, social media is abuzz with anticipation as the match is about to start at the National Stadium.

Brands too are equally excited about this cricket battle. Surf Excel has joined forces with the first time PSL finalist, Karachi Kings. While the teams of the country’s two biggest cities clash in the cricket stadium, there is another equally thrilling clash that fans need to look out for; the Daaghon ka Champion.

Today before the match, three prominent Karachi Kings players took to their social media platforms challenging each other as they vouched for the Surf Excel Daaghon ka Champion title.

Surf Excel will be awarding a special title of ‘Daaghon ka Champion’ to that one Karachi Kings player who ends up staining his shirt the most in the quest to give their all to keep the trophy in the city of lights.

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Iftikhar have so far emerged as the top contenders from the Karachi Kings’ side. They have really performed well during the tournament.

Let the countdown begin not just for the PSL2020’s title but that of the Surf Excel Daaghon ka Champion, whose efforts will be praised until the next PSL season.

Agar champion bannay main Daagh lag jaen, tow Daaghon ka Champion tow Surf Excel hai!

And not to forget that the ultimate champion will have all the bragging rights and will be ruling the memes world for a long time as well. There is a reason that we are known as a cricket crazy nation.

There are a total of six teams representing different cities of the country. Every team plays matches in a double round robin format, leading to the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs which later then leads the final two to the PSL’s final.

