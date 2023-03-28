Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports visits cricket stadiums

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz and Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi visited cricket stadiums of Gaushala and Karol Ghati on Tuesday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present.

Wahab Riaz and Tariq Qureshi inspected pitches, pavilions and different parts of both cricket grounds during their visits. The latter gave a detailed briefing saying that Karol Ghati and Gaushala cricket grounds had been equipped with all facilities and the venues could play a key role in promotion of sports among the younger generation.

Wahab Riaz directed the officials concerned that no effort should be spared in providing modern sports facilities to the players. "Without modern facilities, the dream of development of sports cannot be fulfilled. Provision of modern facilities will play a significant role in tracing fresh talented players," he added.

He said that these sports facilities will help Pakistan in producing several world class sports stars and athletes in future. "Our country has plenty of potential in every field including sports. It just needs proper grooming and international level facilities and training and Sports Board Punjab is doing exactly the same thing to make the future of Pakistan sports bright," he further said.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports urged the young athletes to take maximum benefit from these wonderful sports facilities.

"These venues are equipped with all modern facilities and the main objective of these sports projects is to find fresh sports talent especially from remote areas," he added.

Earlier, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab accompanied by Director General Sports inspected different sports venues and facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Wahab Riaz inspected Punjab International Swimming Complex, Ladies Pool and Gymnasium, Punjab International Tennis Stadium, tennis hostel, State of the Art Tennis Courts, Sports Board Punjab's cricket academy and NPSC Gymnasium Hall and enquired about the working and other key features of these sports facilities.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi gave a thorough briefing to Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz about multiple features and details of valuable sports facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Wahab Riaz was quite impressed with modern sports venues and facilities built in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, on this occasion, said that Sports Board Punjab is providing best facilities to the players to express their abilities. "The cricket academy is playing an important role in grooming new cricket talent," he said.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab is expanding the infrastructure to provide modern facilities to the players. "The sports projects have been established in the surroundings of Lahore to provide modern facilities to talented male and female players," he added.