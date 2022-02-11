LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Sultans thumped Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 here on Thursday night at the packed Gaddafi Stadium.

It was brilliant all round performance (batting display of Sultans batters as well as superb bowling) which helped it continue its winning streak and added another victory in their record tally, making it sixth in a row in the PSL 7. Opener Shan Masood (64), captain Muhammad Rizwan (34) and Tim David (34) were once again stars batters from Sultans while shinning bowlers of the winning side were Blessing Muzarabani (3-18), Khushdil Shah (3-26) and Shahnawaz Dahani (2-35).

Chasing the target of 183 runs, Peshawar Zalmi team were bowled out for 140 runs in 19.3 overs, thanks to brilliant bowling by Blessing Muzarabani (3-18), Khushdil Shah (3-26) and Shahnawaz Dahani (2-35).

Only five batters of Peshawar Zalmi could cross the double figures. All-rounder Shoaib Malik emerged as top scorer with some cracking 44 rus. Other batters from Zalmi, who reached the double figures, were Liam Livingstone (24), Ben Cutting (23) and Sherfane Rutherford (21).

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shan Masood once again played superb knock of 68 runs off 49 balls with the help of one six and eight fours. Wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan smashed two fours to gather 34 runs. Tim David also shone with bat and hammered three sixes and two fours to score 18-ball 34 runs. Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mehmood took two wickets each for Peshawar Zalmi. Shan Masood was named player of the match for his excellent knock of 68 runs.