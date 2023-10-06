Open Menu

Arham, Fatima Win Commissioner Karachi Table Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Arham bin Farrukh won the boys singles title of the first Commissioner Karachi Cup table tennis tournament held under the auspices of the Divisional Sports Committee, beating Ahsan Raza 3-1, while Fatima Danish defeated Bushra Anwar 3-1 for the girls' title.

The final score was 11-08, 15-17, 11-03 and 11-09 in boys and 11-07, 12-14, 11-05 and 11-05 in girls.

The Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput was the chief guest of the final.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, ADC Muhammad Hussain and Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan were present.

Muhammad Usman Khan of BVS school was declared the best player of the tournament, while media coordinator Ejaz Qureshi was given a special award, and Sohail Tanveer and Haq Nawaz were given special cash prizes.

The Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput said that sports and athletes will continue to be strongly encouraged by the Commissioner's Office,

He said, "I wish that Karachi's athletes play a leading role in the country in the field of education and sports,".

The Commissioner Karachi announced that after the Asian Games and World cricket Cup, the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will be organized in Karachi.

He further said, "I have given orders to my sports department to continue sports activities in Karachi regularly."

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Hussain presented the Quaid-e-Azam commemorative shield to Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput.

