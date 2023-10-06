Open Menu

Arham Lift Boys Singles Title; Fatima Wins Girls Title In Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Arham lift boys singles title; Fatima wins girls title in Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Arham bin Farrukh won the boys singles title of the first Commissioner Karachi Cup table tennis tournament held under the auspices of the Divisional Sports Committee, beating Ahsan Raza 3-1, while Fatima Danish defeated Bushra Anwar 3-1 for the girls' title.

The final score was 11-08, 15-17, 11-03 and 11-09 in boys and 11-07, 12-14, 11-05 and 11-05 in girls.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput was the chief guest of the final.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, ADC Muhammad Hussain, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DSO Farid Ali besides Asif Azim, Asghar Baloch, Jameel Hot, Naseem Shah, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Larib Durrani, Muhammad Yaqoob, Ghulam Yasin, Shagufta Ahmed and many personalities related to sports were present.

Muhammad Usman Khan of BVS school was declared the best player of the tournament, while media coordinator Ejaz Qureshi was given a special award, and Sohail Tanveer and Haq Nawaz were given special cash prizes.

Muhammad Saleem Rajput said on the occasion that as long as he is in this position, sports and athletes will continue to be strongly encouraged by the Commissioner's Office, he said, "I wish that Karachi's athletes play a leading role in the country in the field of education and sports,".

Commissioner Karachi announced that after the Asian Games and World cricket Cup, Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will be organized in Karachi, he said "I have given orders to my sports department to continue sports activities in Karachi regularly. "

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Hussain presented the Quaid-e-Azam commemorative shield to Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput.

