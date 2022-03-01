Arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years a good omen for Pak Cricket: Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years is a good omen for the future of international cricket in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years is a good omen for the future of international cricket in Pakistan.

He said here on Tuesday that the successful holding of 7th edition matches Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore and Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that top level security is being provided to the Australian cricket team. "The series against Australia, one of the best cricket teams of the world, would be a memorable one".

The Punjab Sports Minister informed that Pakistan will also host South Asian Games in 2023.

"The preparations have been started for organizing South Asian Games in a befitting manner,"he added.