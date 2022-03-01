UrduPoint.com

Arrival Of Australian Cricket Team After 24 Years A Good Omen For Pak Cricket: Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years a good omen for Pak Cricket: Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years is a good omen for the future of international cricket in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the arrival of Australian cricket team after 24 years is a good omen for the future of international cricket in Pakistan.

He said here on Tuesday that the successful holding of 7th edition matches Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore and Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that top level security is being provided to the Australian cricket team. "The series against Australia, one of the best cricket teams of the world, would be a memorable one".

The Punjab Sports Minister informed that Pakistan will also host South Asian Games in 2023.

"The preparations have been started for organizing South Asian Games in a befitting manner,"he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore World Australia Sports Punjab Pakistan Super League Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Kashmiri politician Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Ma ..

Kashmiri politician Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick is no more

1 minute ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australi ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

1 minute ago
 Punjab cabinet approves amend to Civil Servants Ac ..

Punjab cabinet approves amend to Civil Servants Act, 1974

1 minute ago
 South Punjab people given separate identity: Chief ..

South Punjab people given separate identity: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 Furniture exports witness 179.58% increase

Furniture exports witness 179.58% increase

1 minute ago
 Oil market hits 2014 peak on Ukraine crisis

Oil market hits 2014 peak on Ukraine crisis

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>