AWK University Mardan Wins Overall Trophy In KP Inter-Varsity Games

Muhammad Rameez Published October 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Varsity Games ended in a grand ceremony with Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan claimed overall trophy after winning two gold and two silver medals while Hazara University took the second and Benazir Women University Peshawar grabbed the third position respectively here on Tuesday.

Organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cricket, volleyball, football and badminton competitions were held for the first time between 32 Public Universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein more than 3000 male and female athletes participated.

Abdul Wali Khan University won two gold medals in women volleyball and male football while two silver medals in cricket and volleyball. Hazara University Mansehra won gold in women's badminton and silver medal in men's football got second position overall. Peshawar Women's University won the gold medal in cricket and silver medal in volleyball and won the joint third position with Hazara University.

In these games, the fair play trophy was jointly awarded to University of Chitral and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan. The final football match was played between Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Hazara University Mansehra, which was the last match of the Games, won by Abdul Wali Khan University by solitary goal.

In the final match, both the teams showed their best game and the match was levelled at the end of the first session but it was the second session in which AWKUM who got the lead through star forward Aizaz Khan on the field attempt.

This was Aizaz Khan's 10 individual goals for his team in the total three matches played in the Championship for Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. He also played an important role in bringing victory to his team. After winning the final, Abdul Wali Khan University topped the points table and became entitled to win the major trophy.

Assistant Commissioner Katlang, District Mardan, Kamran Khan was the special guest of the closing ceremony along with Chairman Sports Abdul Wali Khan University Professor Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Director Sports Hazara University Mansehra Khalid Jalal Shah, Director Sports. Gomal University Najamuddin, Regional Sports Officer Nimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director of Operation Sports Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar Syed Jafar Shah, District Sports Officer Mardan Afzal, Assistant Director Miss Haya Naz, Assistant Director Sports Irshad Khan and other important personalities were present.

More than 3000 male and female athletes from 32 Public Universities participated in the games organized for the first time by Directorate General Sports, KP, in which male and female athletes competed in their respective sports with great enthusiasm. The female participated in Badminton, Volleyball and Cricket and the Male athletes took part in football, volleyball and cricket. The winners of each team awarded Rs. 100,000 and the runners-up got Rs. 50,000 with trophies and certificates.

