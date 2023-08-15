Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthralls audience

The Azadi Sports Gala and Musical Night organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended with a firework in a grand ceremony at the Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Azadi Sports Gala and Musical Night organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended with a firework in a grand ceremony at the Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar.

Secretary Sports (retd) Captain Mushtaq Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, Former Minister Sports Matiullah Khan, Director Youth Irfan Ali Khan, Director Hayatabad Sports Complex Niamat Ullah Marwat, Director Administration Shah Faisal Peshawar, male and female players who participated in cricket, football, squash, table tennis, gymnastics, badminton, karate, taekwondo, and jujitsu were also present.

In the closing ceremony, Director General Sports Captain (retd) Khalid Mehmood and Irfan Ali Khan distributed the prizes to the players.

Apart from sports, Musical and Culture Night and a grand firework display were also held to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with prominent arts comprising Khalid Malik, Ustad Shahid Ali Khan and his team, Miss Yamsa Noor, Wisal Khail, Arzoo Naz, and Jam Boys group performed well by entertaining hundreds and thousands of spectators attended the Azadi Night.

Pashto singers performed in the culture night with their melodious voices as Wisal Khail recalled some of the prominent numbers of his father legendary Khail Muhammad, which largely enthralled the sitting spectators.

Yamsa Noor, a prominent singer along with Arzoo Naz also came up with their prominent numbers, receiving thundering applauses from the sitting spectators while Ustad Shahid Ali Khan compelled the sitting spectators with his Ghazal, National Songs that was largely appreciated by the crowd with their cheering responses.

In different events of sports, Rehan Ahmed won first in table tennis, followed by Aziz Khan, Maher Nisa won first in women's table tennis, Ania Khan won second, Zabih and Mehran won first in badminton, Haji Mehmood and Mehmood won second position, and Abeera won second in women's badminton.

Maha 2nd, Warisha Jamshed 1st and Isha Amin 2nd in Squash Women, Saad Fayaz 2nd in Squash Men, Alien 2nd, Zarar Team 1st in Football, Haroon Team 2nd.

Similarly, Mahroosh got 1st position in Gymnastics and Hamna stood second, Qayyum Stadium Karate Club got first, Hayatabad Club got second, Ajmal got first in Taekwondo, Shahzad team got second, Sufyan Shinwari Club got first and Zohaib Afridi Club got second in cricket.

Secretary Sports and DG Sports while commenting on this occasion said that Independence Day celebrations sports events were organized in all regional sports headquarters across the province to celebrate the Independence Day with national fervor to commemorate the sacrifices of the leaders of the freedom movement for the nation.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad lauded the officials of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Directorate Sports, and Regional Offices for organizing sports events on the occasion of Independence Day and expected them to use all their energies to provide sports opportunities to the youth.